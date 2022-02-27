WEISS, A. M. "Buzz"



A. M. "Buzz" Weiss, 70, of Atlanta passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Buzz was an Atlanta native for 70 years and was a Georgia State graduate. He was a lobbyist for the state of Georgia and a public affairs officer for GEMA. Buzz was an involved member of the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta. He was an avid storyteller and history enthusiast, leading cemetery tours at Oakland Cemetery, but most of all, he was a beloved Pop. Buzz was preceded in death by his mother, Ursula Ostrowski. He is survived by his father, John Ostrowski; children, Andrew Weiss and his wife, Katie, and Elizabeth Weiss; grandchildren, Zooey and Eleanor Weiss; siblings, Nadine and Ursula Ostrowski. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 until 6:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Historic Marietta. There will be a Rosary at 6:00 PM. Services will be held Monday at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with a Graveside Service following at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.



