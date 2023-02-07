WEISBERGER, Edmund



Edmund Alan Weisberger, Deerfield Beach, Florida died February 5, 2023, from Congestive Heart Failure at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Joan. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Wendy and Victor Peters, Apollo Beach, FL, Sabrina, and Bruce Foulke, East Lyme, CT; and grandchildren Garrett and Amanda Peters with great-grandchild, Jaxon; Conner Peters; Ryann Foulke and Clay Slater Thompson; and Jameson Foulke. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM. Sign online guest book: www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield MA 01202.

