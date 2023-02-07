X
Dark Mode Toggle

Weisberger, Edmund

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEISBERGER, Edmund

Edmund Alan Weisberger, Deerfield Beach, Florida died February 5, 2023, from Congestive Heart Failure at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Joan. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Wendy and Victor Peters, Apollo Beach, FL, Sabrina, and Bruce Foulke, East Lyme, CT; and grandchildren Garrett and Amanda Peters with great-grandchild, Jaxon; Conner Peters; Ryann Foulke and Clay Slater Thompson; and Jameson Foulke. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM. Sign online guest book: www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield MA 01202.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know6h ago

Credit: Trey Specht

Woman reunites man and lost bulldog after car stolen from Buckhead business
11h ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
6h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’
10h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb pauses work by sewer contractor accused of PPP fraud
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Travis, Charles
1h ago
Morrow, Delores
1h ago
Dunn, Darian
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
2h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
15h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top