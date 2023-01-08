Weir, Isabelle

WEIR (BARNA), Isabelle



Isabelle Weir of Alpharetta, GA, passed away at the age of 96 on January 3, 2023. Iz, as her friends called her, was born June 27, 1926 in Windber, PA, to Julia and Steve Barna. She cherished her family above all else. Isabelle is preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years, Tom; her parents, one brother, and four sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Cheri Weir Warrell (Steve), Debra Weir Daughertyy (Craig), and Laurie Weir Thompson (Jack); eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. A family gathering is pending. Rest in peace Mom, we love you! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Agape Hospice at https://agapehospicecare.com/donate.

