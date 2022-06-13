WEINZIERL, Pauline Teresa (Koestner)



Pauline Teresa Koestner Weinzierl, 94, passed away on May 23, 2022. Pauline was one of 6 children born in Altoona, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul; her parents, two sisters and two brothers; her brother Jimmy Koestner survives her. Pauline married her "beloved" Paul Weinzierl in 1948, and they relocated south, first to Birmingham, AL, then Atlanta, in 1957. Paul and Pauline were married 73 years, loving and supporting each other. Pauline has missed Paul since he passed away in January 2021.



Pauline had been an active parishioner of the Cathedral of Christ the King for 64 years. She sang in the choir, volunteered at the school, was a guardian at Perpetual Adoration and a "money counter". Pauline was also employed at the church; she worked in the school, the recreation department and the administrative office. Pauline retired from the cathedral in 1998, but continued to be an active volunteer until her death. Pauline was named woman of the year for the Cathedral in 2003. Pauline's faith and the Christ the King community supported and guided her throughout her life.



Pauline is survived and will be missed by her children and spouses: Joe (Liz), Greg (Terri), Loretta Burdett (Lee), Tim (Ginger); 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren with number 6 due in July. Pauline is also survived and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Pauline was the life of every party and loved to connect people. She kept in touch with her extended family and many friends. She loved to dance and party!



A Memorial Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King on June 17, at 10 AM, with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral of Christ the King or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

