WEINZIERL, Paul Joseph



Paul Joseph Weinzierl, 94 passed away on January 21, 2021. Paul was one of nine children born in Altoona, PA to Joseph and Margaret Weinzierl (Greitl). He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Raymond, Harold, and Claude and his sisters, Marie and Kathleen. He is survived by sisters Rita, Peggy (Richard), and Sister Daniel. Paul served in the Navy during WWII. He then attended Penn State graduating with a degree in business. He married the love of his life Pauline (Koestner). Paul and Pauline were a shinning example of marriage for 73 years.



Paul and Pauline moved south, first to Birmingham, AL, then Atlanta. Paul worked in mortgage lending for Equitable Life Assurance Company. He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Joe (Liz) Greg (Terri) Loretta Burdett (Lee) Tim (Ginger). He leaves 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren to cherish the special memories they each have of their PapPap. Paul will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul's kind, loving and gentle spirit and his example of unconditional love made him special to all who knew him.



Paul was an active parishioner at The Cathedral of Christ the King. His faith guided him throughout his life.



A private memorial mass will be held March 8 at 10 AM. The mass is available via live stream https://livestream.com/ctk



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cathedral of Christ the King or The St. Vincent de Paul society.

