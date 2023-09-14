WEINMAN, Milton



Milton Weinman, a native Atlantan, was born in 1925 to Abe and Jennie Goldberg. (Z"L) He was married after a brief courtship to the great love of his life, Patsy Joffre. (Z"L) Together they raised three children, and danced their way through years of charity performances, New Year's Eve balls, weddings, and other celebrations. Theirs was a true love match that lasted 61 years.



Milton remembered his childhood with affection and enjoyed pointing out his former home to his family on Sunday drives. His father owned a small grocery store on Atlanta's South side near Grant Park, and the family lived in a small house in back of the store. After school and on weekends, Milton sold penny candy and delivered groceries on his bicycle. One of his weekly deliveries was fresh milk for "Mr. Hartsfield", who went on to serve twice as mayor of Atlanta.



Later, after Milton graduated from Boys High where he was an officer in the school ROTC, Mayor William B. Hartsfield assisted him to gain entry to the U.S. Army Air Corps while World War II was still advancing. Volunteering required two letters of recommendation. One of those letters was written by "Mr. Hartsfield".



In the service, Milton had to learn to fly, stall, and regain lift of a plane, but he preferred routing bombers over flying them and went on to become a navigator, gunner officer, and weather observer, reaching the rank of Second Lieutenant. Fortunately for him, V-Day came before he was deployed, and Milton returned to civilian life. Years later, he liked to look up at the night sky and recite the names of the familiar constellations that had guided him, all the while holding his spellbound children close to keep them warm.



After serving two years for his country, Milton attended Emory University, and graduated in 1947 as a Bachelor of Business Administration "with Distinction". He wore his Emory graduation ring all his life, until the engraved letters became smooth and indistinguishable. After commencement came his first official job at Davison's Department Store in downtown Atlanta where he was an assistant buyer in appliances. This helped him obtain a rare appliance at that time due to the War – a TV Set.



In 1953, Milton launched his own independent insurance agency and brought Patsy, and later all 3 children, to the office on weekends to help stuff envelopes and mail invoices. He loved the business, but even more he loved helping people. Every year he personally and quietly paid premiums for those who fell behind and were about to lose their coverage. He even paid small claims out of his own pocket to some insureds who did not understand that certain types of losses were not included in the policy, or because they could not afford the deductible.



Similarly, he lived by the motto "give 'till it hurts." He supported so many charities that the annual checks he wrote numbered more than 100.



Milton lived most of his adult life as an insurance agent with a later investment in All American Package Stores. Upon retirement, he merged his insurance agency with Siegel Insurance, which enthusiastically celebrated his birthday, business acumen, and loyal clients annually.



As a former navigator, Milton's moral compass was always with him. He liked to give people a second chance. He embodied his Jewish upbringing by privately helping others in deeply respectful ways that preserved the recipient's dignity. He kept up with the news, reading the daily paper and Newsweek on the family room sofa while his children watched TV. He loved discussing the important news of the day with his business partner and lifelong friend, Milton Saul. Staying informed also supported his diplomatic approach to life. He believed compromise was possible if you were willing to just sit down and talk instead of always trying to be right.



Milton seemed surprised to reach the age of 98, but his active lifestyle that included walking, running, and playing tennis well into his late 80's apparently served him well. But he always said that his true fountain of youth was the constant love of his children and family.



In his later years, Milton entertained caregivers, family, and visitors with his love of singing. He could remember the lyrics of almost every song of his era and liked to "make a rhyme every time".



Milton Weinman was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; (Z"L) his parents, Abe and Jennie Weinman; (Z"L) his siblings, Joe (Evelyn) Weinman, Melvyn (Libby) Weinman, Rosalind (Dave) Adelstone and Julian Weinman; (Z"L) and his brother-in-law, Lyonel Joffre. (Z"L)



Milton is survived by his three children, Richard Weinman (Rebecca), Sherry Weinman (Michael), and Amy Harris (Paul). seven grandchildren, Melissa Fralick (Ian), Paten Weinman (Grace), Jenna Hirschl (Matt), Amanda Harris (Gabe), David Umansky, Ellen Umansky (Dave), and Eric Umansky (Sara); and six great-grandchildren, Leo Fralick, Willa Umansky, Lena and Ash Gutman, and Alice and Isaac Umansky. Milton is also survived by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Joffre (Lyonel), and a large extended family with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Weinstein Hospice or Ahavath Achim Synagogue where Milton was Bar Mitzvah'ed and remained a member all his life. Until his final days, he could recite his Bar Mitzvah speech -- in Yiddish, the language his mother spoke at home and which Milton never forgot.



Milton's funeral will be held on Thursday, September 14, at 10:00 AM, at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



