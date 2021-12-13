Weinberg, Robert

Robert Weinberg, 81 of Atlanta, died December 10, 2021. Mr. Weinberg was the son of the late Sam and Jean Weinberg. For many years, he operated S & W Seafood in Sandy Springs. After leaving the restaurant business Bob had a successful career in commercial real estate. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Carley Weinberg; daughter, Melanie Weinberg; son, Brian Weinberg; granddaughters, Mica and Skylar Weinberg; brother, Fred Weinberg; and fiancé, Pam Barker. Graveside Services will be Monday, December 13, 2021 at 1 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Scott Colbert officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the American Kidney Foundation. Thank you.
