Weil, Maurice

Obituaries
WEIL, III, Maurice "Maury"

September 5, 1946 -

July 6, 2022

Maury Weil, died at his home in Atlanta, GA, at the age of 75. He was born in Louisville, KY to Esther (Goldberg) Weil and Maurice Weil, Jr., the youngest of two children, and was affectionately called "Three." He grew up in Louisville, graduated from Emory College (now University) in 1968, served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971, and earned a master's from Yale University.

Maury served as a health services consultant in the Georgia Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Services Section in the Division of Mental Health / Mental Retardation. He was a quiet, gentle, principled person who loved gardening and cars, and had a dry whit. He actively promoted equal rights for gay individuals serving as a senior advisor to the (Atlanta) mayor on gay-lesbian relations; grand marshal of the Atlanta Pride Parade; and remained active after retirement with Emory's LGBT board.

Maury was predeceased by both his parents; his lifelong partner and fellow Emory graduate, Joel Vaughn; and sister, Barbara Wheeler. He is survived by his nephew, David Wheeler (Jann); niece, Teri Cohee (Steve); both their children; and first cousin, Ned Stern. As well as several other cousins.




