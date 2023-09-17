Weil, Joseph

WEIL, Jr., Joseph Herman



North Augusta, SC - Funeral Services for Joseph Herman Weil, Jr., age 82, who entered into rest September 15, 2023, will be conducted Monday morning, at 10 o'clock, from the Posey Funeral Chapel, Rev. Ashley Buchanan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, at 12 noon, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fleming, GA.



Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church Mission Fund, 639 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.



Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).



