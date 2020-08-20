WEIL, Celestia Raulerson "Celes" North Augusta, SC, Celestia "Celes" Raulerson Weil, 77, entered into rest August 19, 2020. A private family service will be conducted Saturday at Posey Funeral Directors. Dr. T. Joseph Lusk officiating. Interment in Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fleming, Georgia. For complete obituary information visit www.PoseyCares.com Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).

