X

Weil, Celestia

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WEIL, Celestia Raulerson "Celes" North Augusta, SC, Celestia "Celes" Raulerson Weil, 77, entered into rest August 19, 2020. A private family service will be conducted Saturday at Posey Funeral Directors. Dr. T. Joseph Lusk officiating. Interment in Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fleming, Georgia. For complete obituary information visit www.PoseyCares.com Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta

1307 Georgia Avenue

North Augusta, SC

29841

https://www.poseyfuneraldirectors.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.