WEEMS, Albert



Mr. Albert Weems of Atlanta entered into rest January 15, 2022. Celebration of Life Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11 AM, Iconium Baptist Church, 1050 McDaniel St. SW ,Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery, Athens, GA. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Omega Ceremony 10:30 AM on day of service. Viewing today 12 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



