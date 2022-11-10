Weeks, William

WEEKS, III, William "Bill" Calvin



Bill Weeks, 79, of Marietta, GA, passed on October 31, 2022.



Bill was born in Atlanta on October 30, 1943. He was the oldest child and only son of William C. Weeks, Jr. and Martha Hudson Weeks of Decatur.



He graduated from Druid Hills High School, in Decatur, in 1961 and from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Landscape Architecture in 1967.



After earning his commission as a Lieutenant in the US Army, he served two years of active duty with the last year being in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.



For more than 44 years, Bill was an Atlanta custom-home builder until he retired in 2012.



He was the loving husband of Janice Graby Weeks of Palmyra, PA. He is survived by his wife; stepson, Ken LoCurto (Lorelle); stepdaughter, Christie Willis (Michael); six precious grandchildren; his two sisters, Barbara Wells (Jim) and Beverly Kyle (Joe); and his stepmother, Vernice Weeks.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12 at 4 PM. Due West United Methodist Church (South Campus, Building C) in Marietta. There will be a visitation prior to the service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Toys for Tots.

