ajc logo
X

Weeks, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEEKS, III, William "Bill" Calvin

Bill Weeks, 79, of Marietta, GA, passed on October 31, 2022.

Bill was born in Atlanta on October 30, 1943. He was the oldest child and only son of William C. Weeks, Jr. and Martha Hudson Weeks of Decatur.

He graduated from Druid Hills High School, in Decatur, in 1961 and from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Landscape Architecture in 1967.

After earning his commission as a Lieutenant in the US Army, he served two years of active duty with the last year being in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

For more than 44 years, Bill was an Atlanta custom-home builder until he retired in 2012.

He was the loving husband of Janice Graby Weeks of Palmyra, PA. He is survived by his wife; stepson, Ken LoCurto (Lorelle); stepdaughter, Christie Willis (Michael); six precious grandchildren; his two sisters, Barbara Wells (Jim) and Beverly Kyle (Joe); and his stepmother, Vernice Weeks.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12 at 4 PM. Due West United Methodist Church (South Campus, Building C) in Marietta. There will be a visitation prior to the service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Toys for Tots.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss15h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
2h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

TSPLOST fails: Chatham voters reject new sales tax meant to fund transportation projects
22h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

TSPLOST fails: Chatham voters reject new sales tax meant to fund transportation projects
22h ago

Credit: Kimberly Smith/AJC 1994

Alpharetta rejects $550M redevelopment plan for North Point Mall
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Williams, Robert
Crowe, Bobby
1h ago
Gray, Eric
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
10h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top