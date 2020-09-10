Weeks, Patricia

WEEKS (BOYNTON), Patricia Patricia Boynton Weeks, age 90, of Woodburn, KY, (formerly of Doraville, Georgia) peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hopkins Center in Woodburn, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 AM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, GA. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9 AM - 11 AM at the funeral home. Patricia was born on August 28, 1930 in Atlanta, GA to the late Clyde Ambrose Boynton and the late Ida Mae Johnson Boynton. Patricia worked for 25 years at AT&T in cost engineering and served as a church librarian for 28 years. She was a Christian and of the Baptist faith and enjoyed camping, her family and friends. Patricia is survived by two sons, Lew Bryan Weeks, Warren Weeks and wife Marjorie, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Albert Richard Weeks. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.

