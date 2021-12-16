WEEKS, Marshall Clayton



Clay passed away November 22, 2021 at the age of 51. Born in Columbia, SC on January 23, 1970, he had lived in several locations around the country with his family. He spent most of his adult life in the Atlanta area of Marietta and Woodstock. Clay had a talent for drawing but also a varied interest in racing dirt bikes, fishing, guitar and a general love of music. The majority if his working career was as an electrician in the construction industry . He is survived by his father, Morris Weeks and his wife Judith at Canton, Georgia, Brother, Trey Weeks at Albany Oregon, daughters Teagan Weeks and Ella Jacobson at Oakwood, Georgia, Niece Tiffany Weeks at Cumming Georgia and Aunt Pam and Uncle Whitey Covington, at West Columbia, SC. A memorial service will be held at the Woodstock Funeral Home on Main Street at Woodstock Georgia on December 18, 2021 at 2 PM.

