Obituaries

Weeks, Karen

File photo
File photo
Nov 29, 2023

WEEKS (BOECKENHAUER), Karen Kay

Karen was born April 20, 1944, in Ainsworth, NE, to Robert and Inez Boeckenhauer. She grew up in Wayne, NE, and attained her BS in Nursing at the University of Nebraska.

She married Gene Weeks, in 1968. After a move to Georgia, Karen became the school nurse for over 25 years at Berkeley Lake Elementary, and in 1995-97, the nurse at Camp Glissen.

Karen loved bird-watching, gardening, nature, needlecraft, family history and cooking. Karen was a life-long Methodist and served her church everywhere she lived, including singing in the church choirs.

Karen passed away November 1, 2023, and is survived by her husband, Gene; daughter, Kara; son, Kevin and wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Brent and Riley; her sister, Juanita; and brother, Lauren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Maurice.

Visitation will be at Crowell Brothers, Peachtree Corners, at 5 PM, on December 1; Services will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist, at 11 AM, on December 2. Cards and remembrances may be sent to Mt. Carmel UMC, 5100 S. Old Peachtree Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30096. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Carmel's Music Ministry in Karen's memory.

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