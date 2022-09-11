WEDDINGTON, William



William Webster Weddington "Bill", age 79, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, at his home in Palm Springs, CA.



Bill was born in Macon, GA, to Bill and Kathryn Weddington on August 9, 1943. He received a BS degree '65 and a MD '70 from Emory University. After serving in the US Navy as Lieutenant Commander, Bill joined the faculty as Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, at the University of Chicago Medical School, where he spent most of his academic career.



As a tenured professor, he taught Psychiatry residents, served on PhD dissertation committees, and spearheaded rigorous research initiatives in the field of addiction medicine, while providing psychiatric intervention for chronically and terminally ill patients. Bill also served as Medical Director, overseeing addiction services for the US Dept. of Veterans Affairs prior to his retirement. Recognized by all who knew him as a beautiful soul, Bill made important contributions to psychiatry.



Bill is survived by his spouse, Mark Reinecke of Palm Springs, CA; his sister, Alice Weddington Anderson and brother-in-law Dub Anderson of Dawsonville, GA; two nephews: Cooper Anderson (Christina) and Benji Anderson (Katie) and two grandnephews, Sam Anderson and Charlie Anderson, and a beloved extended family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Bill's memory to one of the following:



Bill Maness Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund, Inc., PO Box 12335, Atlanta GA 30355



ACLU Foundation, ACLU Development, 9450 SW Gemini Dr, PMB 62825, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105.

