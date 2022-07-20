Webster, John

WEBSTER Jr., John Roger "Bucky"



John Roger "Bucky" Webster, Jr., born February 5, 1938, passed away in Atlanta, GA, on July 15, 2022. He is survived and dearly loved by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Elkin "Betty" Webster; and three children, Susan (David) Parker of Atlanta, GA, Dr. John (Eliza) Webster III of Durango, CO and Sharon (Clark) Tate of Atlanta, GA; and nine grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church on Sunday, July 24 at 1:00 PM. The church meets in the International School at 2890 North Fulton Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305.




