WEBSTER, Elizabeth "Betty"



Elizabeth Elkin "Betty" Webster, born January 15, 1941, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones in Atlanta, Georgia on January 12, 2023. She is survived by her three loving children; nine grandchildren; and a brother. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 1:00 PM. The church meets in the International School at 2890 North Fulton Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305. Arrangements handled by HM Patterson & Son–Oglethorpe Hill.



