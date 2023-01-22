ajc logo
X

Webster, Elizabeth

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WEBSTER, Elizabeth "Betty"

Elizabeth Elkin "Betty" Webster, born January 15, 1941, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones in Atlanta, Georgia on January 12, 2023. She is survived by her three loving children; nine grandchildren; and a brother. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 1:00 PM. The church meets in the International School at 2890 North Fulton Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305. Arrangements handled by HM Patterson & Son–Oglethorpe Hill.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests 3h ago

Credit: CHARLOTTE B. TEAGLE

Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Few breaks expected during some heavy showers
8h ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
14h ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High school basketball scores from Friday
The Latest

Mitchell, Alan
Galina, Morton
2h ago
Johnson, John
2h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top