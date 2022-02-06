WEBSTER, Earl



Earl Louis Webster, 88, passed away at his home in Atlanta, GA December 6, 2021 after an extended illness, having battled cancer for several years. Born in Dickinson, North Dakota 1933, he was predeceased by his parents John "Lee" and Esther Webster, and his brothers John and Roy Webster. He is survived by his partner Fernando Martins; his sister Louise Rhead and her husband Larry, nephews and nieces and many devoted friends. He served as a navigator and lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Mr. Webster held a degree in interior design from the University of Georgia and enjoyed a long career as a successful commercial interior designer. Earl was soft spoken, calm with a big warm heart, always smiling and captivating everyone around him. He had great interests in architecture and arts and was passionate about traveling, something he did until almost the end of his life.



Interment will be in the cemetery where his parents are buried in Dickinson, North Dakota.



