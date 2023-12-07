WEBSTER, David



David Thomas Webster, 88 of Dunwoody, passed away on November 29, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Eileen. Mr. Webster served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. Dave is survived by his children, Dan (Jean), Tim, Kathy, and Jim (Michelle); 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren, and another one, on the way. The family will receive friends at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Sunday, December 10, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at All Saints Catholic Church.





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