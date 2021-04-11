WEBB, Roy Eugene



Roy Eugene Webb, Sr. age 80 of Marietta passed away on April 8, 2021. Mr. Webb was born in Dandridge, Tennessee to John A. and Jo Maxine Webb. Roy retired from Lincoln Electric Company after more than thirty years of employment. Roy is survived by his loving wife; Peggy Gunter Webb, two sons; Roy Eugene Webb, Jr. and Timothy Scott Webb and wife Kathy, One brother; Billy J. Webb and wife Linda, One sister; Carolyn Webb Gilbert and husband Gary; three grandchildren; Roy Eugene Webb, III (Chip), Hannah Jo Webb, Rachel Nicole Webb, and Three Great Granddaughters; Lily Kathryn Webb, Kayla Michelle Webb and Promise Grace Webb.



A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Webb Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Directors, Canton Hill Chapel. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the Service.



In lieu usual remembrances Memorial Donations may be made to The Shepherd Center at www.shepherd.org



