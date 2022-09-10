WEBB, Robert N.



Robert "Bobby" Webb passed away on Aug. 31, age 69, after



a sudden and devastating stroke. Bobby was born in 1953



in Tampa, FL and moved to Alanta at a young age. He



graduated from N. Atlanta High School. He began a tennis



career at 13, and became a



local tennis celebrity in



his day. He played tennis for Georgia Tech before leaving



in 1973 for the professional tour where he



achieved a ranking inside the world's top 200.



Bobby loved sports, a great meal that usually involved crab



legs, his work of building homes, and his family. He is survived



by some of the most beautiful homes in Sandy Springs, GA



where he lived and worked for 40+ years. Bobby was known



as "Sting" to his group of friends – a nod to another love of



his GA Tech football. Bobby was a family man and a great



friend and will be forever missed. Bobby was preceded in



death by his parents, Verda Rockey, Newnan, GA and Robert



Webb, Tampa, FL; his sister, Chrissy Webb, Tampa, FL; his



grandson, Thatcher Webb; and his beloved dog, Joe Cocker.



He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jennifer; his daughter



Jessica; sons Nathan and Robert Jr. (Susan). Grandchildren,



Tee Thaxton and Bryce Webb; and sisters Marci (John), Atlan-



ta; and Terry (Russ) of Tampa; and brothers Mike and Matt, Tampa. A celebration of life will be held September 29, 1 PM at the Mill Restaurant (Bulloch Room) in Roswell.

