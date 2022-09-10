ajc logo
WEBB, Robert N.

Robert "Bobby" Webb passed away on Aug. 31, age 69, after

a sudden and devastating stroke. Bobby was born in 1953

in Tampa, FL and moved to Alanta at a young age. He

graduated from N. Atlanta High School. He began a tennis

career at 13, and became a

local tennis celebrity in

his day. He played tennis for Georgia Tech before leaving

in 1973 for the professional tour where he

achieved a ranking inside the world's top 200.

Bobby loved sports, a great meal that usually involved crab

legs, his work of building homes, and his family. He is survived

by some of the most beautiful homes in Sandy Springs, GA

where he lived and worked for 40+ years. Bobby was known

as "Sting" to his group of friends – a nod to another love of

his GA Tech football. Bobby was a family man and a great

friend and will be forever missed. Bobby was preceded in

death by his parents, Verda Rockey, Newnan, GA and Robert

Webb, Tampa, FL; his sister, Chrissy Webb, Tampa, FL; his

grandson, Thatcher Webb; and his beloved dog, Joe Cocker.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jennifer; his daughter

Jessica; sons Nathan and Robert Jr. (Susan). Grandchildren,

Tee Thaxton and Bryce Webb; and sisters Marci (John), Atlan-

ta; and Terry (Russ) of Tampa; and brothers Mike and Matt, Tampa. A celebration of life will be held September 29, 1 PM at the Mill Restaurant (Bulloch Room) in Roswell.

