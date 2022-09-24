WEBB, Patricia



Patricia Webb passed away peacefully September 8, 2022, two months after her eighty-sixth birthday and three months shy of her sixty-fifth wedding anniversary. She lived a full and productive life, raising two wonderful children, serving as PTA president for her children's school, being an active member of the Georgia Tech Faculty Women's Club, serving as her church secretary and enriching the lives of all who knew her. The illumination of her presence and her smile will endure in loving memory. Her husband Roger Webb, son Scott Webb, daughter Ann Siver, grandchildren Emma, Evan and Easton Siver, niece/semi-daughter Patrice Ward and brother Lucien Thompson survive Patricia. There will be a celebration of Patricia's life October 15 at 2:00 PM in the Wardlaw Center at Georgia Tech, 177 North Ave. NW Atlanta GA, 30332. Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com



