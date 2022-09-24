ajc logo
X

Webb, Patricia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEBB, Patricia

Patricia Webb passed away peacefully September 8, 2022, two months after her eighty-sixth birthday and three months shy of her sixty-fifth wedding anniversary. She lived a full and productive life, raising two wonderful children, serving as PTA president for her children's school, being an active member of the Georgia Tech Faculty Women's Club, serving as her church secretary and enriching the lives of all who knew her. The illumination of her presence and her smile will endure in loving memory. Her husband Roger Webb, son Scott Webb, daughter Ann Siver, grandchildren Emma, Evan and Easton Siver, niece/semi-daughter Patrice Ward and brother Lucien Thompson survive Patricia. There will be a celebration of Patricia's life October 15 at 2:00 PM in the Wardlaw Center at Georgia Tech, 177 North Ave. NW Atlanta GA, 30332. Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 6 Friday Night Roundups1h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Class 6A blog: Two more regions to kick off league play
23h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 6 high school football scores
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Pebblebrook 31, Harrison 14
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Pebblebrook 31, Harrison 14
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 6 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
The Latest

Lee, James
Pfrangle, Mary
Bradshaw, Ann
Featured

Credit: Rusty Lynn

Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
9h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Week 6 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top