WEBB, Myrtis M.



Graveside funeral rites for Mrs. Myrtis M. Webb, of Atlanta will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. S.W. Atlanta, GA. Rev. Anthony A.W. Motley, pastor of Lindsay St. Baptist Church, will officiate. Surrounded by her loving family, Mrs. Webb, 92, peacefully departed this life, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home.



Mrs. Webb loved God and was active in various ministries at Lindsay Street. She was gracious host with an open heart to everyone and enjoyed gardening, water aerobics, and cooking. She was employed by the Marriott Corporation for many years and catered independently.



Mrs. Webb was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Gregland M. Webb; son, Lawrence C. Webb; son, Rev. Gregland L. Webb; daughter, Veronica R. Webb Stuart; and granddaughter, Shetabia M. Morgan-Putmon and her husband, Eddie Terrell Putmon.



Memories of the loving spirit of Mrs. Myrtis Webb live on in her children, Cavanaugh Webb, Toni Webb, and Barbara Webb Morgan, sons-in-law, James "Fluff" Morgan and Ricky O. Stuart; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the "Webb Legacy Scholarship" for Continued Education, made payable to the Lindsay Street Baptist Church, 550 Lindsay Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30314.



COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be observed at the graveside. No visitation nor viewing. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive) will live stream the service at www.grissom-clarkfh.com.



404-373-3191.

