WEBB, Lucious



Mr. Lucious Webb, 79, of Stockbridge, GA passed Saturday, May 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Webb will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Mr. Webb will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held 12:00 PM-8:00 PM Friday, May 28, 2021, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.



Gone, but never forgotten, Lucious Webb. So loved by his wife, Charlotte, children, family, and friends. His gentle, humble spirit will remain in our hearts forever.

