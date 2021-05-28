ajc logo
X

Webb, Lucious

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WEBB, Lucious

Mr. Lucious Webb, 79, of Stockbridge, GA passed Saturday, May 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Webb will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Mr. Webb will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held 12:00 PM-8:00 PM Friday, May 28, 2021, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

Gone, but never forgotten, Lucious Webb. So loved by his wife, Charlotte, children, family, and friends. His gentle, humble spirit will remain in our hearts forever.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top