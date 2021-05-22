Webb, John

WEBB, Elder John Albert



Elder John Albert Webb, 77, of Locust Grove, made his transition from his earthly home on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Commemoration of his Life and Birthday Tribute will be held Saturday, May 22, 1PM, at Shoal Creek Baptist Church, 99 MLK Jr Blvd, Locust Grove, GA. Viewing will be held the day of the service at the church 10AM-1PM. HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Place, Fayetteville, GA (770) 461-9222.

