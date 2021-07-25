WEBB, Jesse



Jesse J. Webb, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Dunwoody following a brief illness on July 16, 2021. Jesse was born on February 12th, 1934, in Candler County, Georgia, to the late James Aubrey and Annie Mae (Jones) Webb. Jesse graduated from Savannah High School in 1950. He worked in service and sales for an office machine distributor for four years, then entered the U.S. Air Force in 1954. He married his sweetheart, Dorothy Clark, in April 1955, and the two of them traveled to various bases as Jesse served his tour, including Lajes AFB in Portugal. Jesse completed his enlistment as a Staff Sergeant in 1958 then enrolled and was accepted at Georgia Institute of Technology, while working part time with Atlantic Steel Company. Upon graduation from Georgia Tech in 1962 with a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering, the couple welcomed the births of their two children, Mark and Diane, to make their young family complete. Jesse continued to work for Atlantic Steel in various positions and became the President & CEO of Atlantic Steel Company in 1986. He held that position until his retirement in 2002. Jesse and Dorothy enjoyed a wonderful and happy marriage for almost 50 years, until Dorothy passed away on February 22nd, 2005. Jesse remarried in 2006 to Sheila McGuire. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Annie Webb; his wife, Dorothy; his sister, Madlyn McElveen and his brother J. Lindy Webb. Survivors include his wife Sheila; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Brenda Webb of Johns Creek; daughter Diane Webb of Woodstock; sister and brother-in-law Martha and Larry Guy of Mauldin, SC; grandchildren Jennifer (Kevin) Coppley of Lawrenceville, Kelly (Edgar) Renteria of Dawsonville, Brandy (Charlie) Stout of Dawsonville, Jordan (Sydney) Webb of Johns Creek; eight great-grandchildren Dylan Renteria, Noah Webb Stout, Haley Renteria, Raegan Coppley, Layla Webb, Maddie Coppley, Penny Webb, and Ryder Webb. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was an amazing Grandpa, always taking interest in his grandchildren's lives and making them a priority. He was the best 'Poppy' ever to his great-grandchildren, who loved to sit on his lap and play, always happy to see him. For many decades, Jesse was a member of Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody. There will be a family graveside service with Lindy Webb and Ronny Webb officiating. Interment at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jesse to Doctors Without Borders, Atlanta Community Food Bank, or Kingswood United Methodist Church. Fischer Funeral Care of Atlanta is in charge of funeral arrangements.

