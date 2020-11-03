X

Webb, Floyd

WEBB, Floyd C.

Floyd C. Webb, 88, of Duluth, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow in Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the funeral home. The full obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

