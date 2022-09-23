ajc logo
X

Webb, Barbara Ann

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEBB, Barbara Ann McDowell Rose

Barbara Ann McDowell Rose Webb, 82, of Bowman, died September 20, 2022. She was a graduate of Atlanta Area Technical College she completed her LPN internship at Grady Memorial Hospital, and worked at South Fulton Hospital and TyCobb Memorial Hospital in Royston A member of Cascade United Methodist Church, she attended Bowman Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly, and would do absolutely anything for them. Survivors are children: Brenda (Garry) Eltz of Woodstock, GA, Terry Rose of Jacksonville, FL, Gary (Marilyn) Rose of Athens, GA, and Larry Rose of Dallas, GA; grandchildren: Michael Phillips of McDonough, GA and Hannah (Jonathan) Hill of Danielsville, GA; great-granddaughter, Harper Hill of Danielsville, GA; and siblings: Laverne Massey of Suffolk, VA, Linda (Jerry) Scott of Bowman, GA, and Ronnie (Karen) McDowell of Bowman, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnson Haley McDowell and Fannie Ruth Brown McDowell; and siblings: Pat McDowell, Billy McDowell, and Kenneth McDowell. Visitation is on Friday, September 23, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Berry Funeral Home, 1265 Washington Hwy, Elberton, GA 30635. Funeral service is on Saturday, September 24, at 11AM at Bowman Baptist Church, 166 W. Church Street, Bowman, GA 30624. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers are accepted; contributions may be made in her memory to Bowman Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home, 706-283-5142, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory

1 Berry Lane

Elberton, GA

30635

https://www.berryfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters20h ago

Credit: TYLER ESTEP

DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
12h ago

Ex-boyfriend convicted of murder in death of DeKalb postal worker
13h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

APS rescinds recommendation for principal for new Midtown elementary
5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

APS rescinds recommendation for principal for new Midtown elementary
5h ago

Pumpkin Festival, North Georgia State Fair and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
11h ago
The Latest

Pfrangle, Mary
Bruce, Jackie
Kicklighter, Raymond
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
13h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top