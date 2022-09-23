WEBB, Barbara Ann McDowell Rose



Barbara Ann McDowell Rose Webb, 82, of Bowman, died September 20, 2022. She was a graduate of Atlanta Area Technical College she completed her LPN internship at Grady Memorial Hospital, and worked at South Fulton Hospital and TyCobb Memorial Hospital in Royston A member of Cascade United Methodist Church, she attended Bowman Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly, and would do absolutely anything for them. Survivors are children: Brenda (Garry) Eltz of Woodstock, GA, Terry Rose of Jacksonville, FL, Gary (Marilyn) Rose of Athens, GA, and Larry Rose of Dallas, GA; grandchildren: Michael Phillips of McDonough, GA and Hannah (Jonathan) Hill of Danielsville, GA; great-granddaughter, Harper Hill of Danielsville, GA; and siblings: Laverne Massey of Suffolk, VA, Linda (Jerry) Scott of Bowman, GA, and Ronnie (Karen) McDowell of Bowman, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnson Haley McDowell and Fannie Ruth Brown McDowell; and siblings: Pat McDowell, Billy McDowell, and Kenneth McDowell. Visitation is on Friday, September 23, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Berry Funeral Home, 1265 Washington Hwy, Elberton, GA 30635. Funeral service is on Saturday, September 24, at 11AM at Bowman Baptist Church, 166 W. Church Street, Bowman, GA 30624. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers are accepted; contributions may be made in her memory to Bowman Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home, 706-283-5142, is in charge of arrangements.

