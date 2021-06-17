WEAVER, Sandra



Mrs. Sandra "Red" Weaver, 74, of SW Atlanta, passed Saturday, June 12, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 19, 12 Noon, in our Chapel. Interment South-View Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, June 18, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com

