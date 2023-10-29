WEAVER, Rebecca



Rebecca Weaver died peacefully on October 12, 2023, at Piedmont Henry Hospital, surrounded by family.



Becky was born on August 6, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Lucile Lane. She is survived by her husband, F. Wayne Weaver; daughters, Vicki Owen (Gary) and Cecily Shull (Bobby Wilson); granddaughters, Melissa Powell and Cecily Bartoli; and two great-grandchildren, Holland Burnette and Enzo Bartoli.



From her earliest days, Becky's passion was the piano. She began her music training in Indianapolis where she studied with Marie Zorn at the Jordan Conservatory/Butler University. She then studied with Karen Dayas at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Piano Performance at Indiana University studying with Sidney Foster. She also completed extensive doctorial work at Indiana University and at Florida State University with Edward Kilenyi.



She taught for 16 years at Shorter College in Rome, Georgia, as well as privately. She performed with orchestras in the Midwest and South and played in many chamber groups, most notably with Donovan Schumacher and Willard Shull. She played as a member of the Atlanta Symphony and was a rehearsal pianist for Leonard Rose, cellist, and Erich Friedman, violinist.



Becky's wishes were for a small graveside service. She will be interred at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Phillip in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rebecca's memory to the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Memorial gifts can be made payable to: IU Foundation c/o the IU Foundation, P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460.



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