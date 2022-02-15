Hamburger icon
Weaver, Mary

WEAVER (ROOKS), Mary Alice

Mrs. Mary Alice Rooks Weaver passed away peacefully on February 11, 2022, in Decatur, GA. Graveside Homegoing Services will be held on Wednesday, February 16th at 12:00 noon at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA. Pollard Funeral Home Officiating. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA. 30315, 404-688-7073. Masks are required by all Attendees.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

