Weaver, Mary

WEAVER (ROOKS), Mary Alice



Mrs. Mary Alice Rooks Weaver passed away peacefully on February 11, 2022, in Decatur, GA. Graveside Homegoing Services will be held on Wednesday, February 16th at 12:00 noon at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA. Pollard Funeral Home Officiating. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA. 30315, 404-688-7073. Masks are required by all Attendees.

