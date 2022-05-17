WEAVER, Mary



Mary Virginia Pate Weaver, age 92, passed peacefully on May 14, 2022. Mary Virginia was born in Wrens, GA on March 17, 1930. She is survived by daughters, Jennifer T. Prewett (Garry), of Marietta GA, Julie Baier, of Roswell GA; granddaughters, Jesilyn F. Davis of Birmingham AL, Sophia Baier of Dunwoody, GA; and grandson, Chip Nash, Dunwoody, GA; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe P Weaver of Blue Ridge, GA. She was the youngest of 6 siblings. She spent her youth in many south Georgia cities and towns, as her father was a baptist preacher called to several different churches. She graduated in 1948 from Terrell County High School in Dawson, GA. After moving to Atlanta, she had various places of employment, however, always considered her position in the administration office of Piedmont Hospital (1955-1966) her favorite job. It is there she met her lifelong best friend, Jane Webb; a faithful and devoted friend cherished as a member of the family. Virginia and Joe were married in 1955 and resided in Buckhead until moving to Smyrna in 1963. Virginia and Joe made Smyrna, GA their home for over 42 years; until Virginia moved to Marietta in 2005 after Joe's sudden passing in 1993. Virginia was a Baptist, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Special thanks and endless gratitude to Sterling Estates of West Cobb and Agape Hospice from whom she received exceptional care. Graveside service to be held at Kennesaw Memorial Park on Saturday, May 21 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Women's Alzhiemer's Movement -thewomensalzheimersmovement.org. Carmichael Funeral Home on Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. 770-424-4924, www.carmichaelcares.com



