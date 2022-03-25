WEAVER, Mark



Mark Holland Weaver, age 64 of Smyrna, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held 1 PM, Friday, March 25, 2022 in the sanctuary of the Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Weaver was a graduate of Georgia Tech and was a member of the alumni association. He had been employed by Georgia Power for over 36 years before retiring. Mr. Weaver was also a member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father William Weaver. Surviving are his mother Irma Weaver Cheatham of Smyrna, brother Gregory M. Weaver of Smyrna, niece Anna Maria Weaver and many cousins. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM, Friday, March 25, 2022 at the church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com. 770-435-4467



