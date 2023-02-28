X
Weaver, Marion

WEAVER, Marion

Senior Master Sergeant Marion T. Weaver, USAF, Retired, age 92, formerly of 107 Patriot Point Court, Ninety Six, SC, widower of Betty Hightower Weaver, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Born in Union, SC, he was the son of the late John T. "J.T." Weaver and Ethel Surrett Weaver. Marion was a retired U. S. Air Force veteran having served during the Korean War and Vietnam. He was a former member of the police force for 20 years at Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta, GA and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his children, Deborah J. Halcomb of Lawrenceville, GA, and Alan "Bud" D. Weaver of Hartwell, GA; two stepchildren, Rebekah E. Knight of Greenwood, and Ronald Stephen "Steve" Eddy (Toni) of Greenwood; brother, Donald Weaver (Judy) of Kinards; grandchildren, Brent Halcomb (Kelly) of Suwanee, GA, Michael Murray (Becca) of Greenwood, and Derek Jones (Brandi) of Easley; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will be held at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com

