WEAVER, Jerry D.



Jerry Duggan Weaver, age 69, of Stockbridge, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Services for Mr. Weaver will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the I.J. Duggan Cemetery in Dudley. Rev. Dwayne Bedingfield will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Weaver's cousins will serve as pallbearers. Jerry was born in Macon, GA on November 7, 1951, and grew up in his hometown of Dudley, where his ancestors grew up. He treasured his great experiences of running the roads, trails, and rails on his bike to deliver the daily paper. Jerry graduated from Dudley High School in 1969 and lettered in three sports. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Navy. He was stationed in Long Beach, California in 1971 on the U.S.S. Long Beach CGN9 with which he sailed on three sea tours. This ship was highly decorated for action in combat operations in the Tonkin Gulf. He completed his service in the Navy in 1975 but not before Gary Ladue, one of Jerry's shipmates, met his sister, Ellen Weaver of Dudley, and ended up marrying her. Jerry and his wife Kathy were married for 45 years. They went on their first date in 1975 and married in 1976, the Bicentennial year. He graduated from Middle Georgia College in 1977 and the University of Georgia in 1979 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. In June of 1979, Mr. Weaver started his ten-year career as an insurance agent in Dublin, GA, and served as a member of the Life Underwriters and the Dublin Exchange Club. Jerry attended and obtained his Master's Degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. in 1995 in CHRE Christian Education. After seminary, Jerry pastored Chockoyotte Baptist Church in Roanoke Rapids, NC for seven years, from 1993 until 1999. In 1997, Jerry and his family returned to Georgia to be full-time as a corporate chaplain with the ministry of Corporate Chaplains of America. He served many businesses in the Atlanta area sharing the Good News of salvation and giving comfort and care to those in need. He retired in 2018 after 20 years of dedicated service. Jerry was a big fan of the Bulldogs, Braves, and Falcons. He enjoyed playing softball, shooting pool, and listening to rock n' roll music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Duggan and Beatrice Weaver; and sister, Ellen Weaver Ladue. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Burpitt Weaver, of Stockbridge; son, Lee Weaver, of Dublin; daughter, Kelly Weaver Tharpe (Quinterious), of Morrow; grandchildren, Jessie-Lee Dibble (Austin), Isaiah Weaver, Kora Tharpe, and Nyla Tharpe. Townsend Brothers Funeral Home and Staff respectfully ask all in attendance to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial register.

