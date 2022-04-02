WEAVER, Janice Hartland



Janice ("Jan") Hartland Weaver of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died Saturday, November 19th in her home at The Bayshore Assisted Living where she had resided for the past 4 years. She was born in St. Mary, Pennsylvania in 1925 and September of 1946 married Dr. Charles E. Weaver of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, who went on to found the Geophysical Science Department at The Georgia Institute of Technology. They resided in Atlanta, Georgia for more than 40 of their 71 years together often spending their summers at a second home in Highlands, North Carolina. Jan was loved by many for her zest for life, her stylish flair and her endearing sense of humor. She was an accomplished duplicate bridge player, seamstress and caterer and enjoyed travel, entertaining friends and colleagues in her home and being a loving mother to her three daughters. She traveled at length with her eldest, Alaine Harris, who passed away in 2017 in Saint Simons, Georgia, and whose death preceded Jan's husband's by three months. Jan was a galvanizing force behind many extracurricular activities including the Ponca Playhouse in Ponca City, OK and various women's organizations sponsored by Georgia Tech where she held leadership positions. Jan's strong, enduring spirit will live on in the friends and family who were honored to have her in their lives. Her daughters will forever value the sense of determination she instilled in them alongside the importance of retaining one's dignity in the face of challenge. She is survived by her two daughters, Patrice Weaver of Topanga, California and Allison Seferian of Hilton Head; two grandchildren, Aisha Quaintance of Menlo Park, California and Alissa Guler of San Francisco, California; her two great-grandchildren, Leila and Cooper Quaintance of Menlo Park, California. At Jan's request, in lieu of flowers, please pass forward an act of kindness in the hopes that it will multiply as no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. www.Keithfuneral.com.

