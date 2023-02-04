X
Weaver, Bernard

1 hour ago

WEAVER, Rev., Bernard

Rev. Bernard M. Weaver of Powder Springs, age 94, passed away January 31, 2023. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church Chattahoochee, Atlanta, Georgia with Revs' Clint Watson, John Yarbrough, and John Darnell officiating. His desire was for his body to be donated to Emory University.

Bernard was born and raised in Wallins Creek, Kentucky, and received the call to enter the ministry at a young age. He served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952. While attending Carson-Newman College (graduating in 1955), he met his wife of 60 years, Billie Jean. He graduated from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1960, and was called in 1962 to the Baptist Tabernacle in Atlanta. He later pastored First Baptist Church Chattahoochee from 1964-1971. He worked at the Atlanta Union Mission from 1988 to 1991. Bernard had a true love and dedication to the people he served. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Chattahoochee, 1950 Bolton Road, Atlanta, GA 30082. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM before the service at the church.

