Weatherford, John

WEATHERFORD, III, John



February 13, 1952 -



May 26, 2023



John Golden Weatherford III, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died at home on the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023, from complications of pancreatic cancer.



Born and raised in Athens, Georgia, John started his long career in media and television as a teenager, when his beautiful voice was already deep enough for an Athens radio station to hire him to make announcements. He graduated from Furman University in 1973, and, after a short stint at a South Carolina newspaper, moved to Atlanta.



John worked as a reporter, anchor, and producer for WAGA Channel 5 television, where he also became the first U.S. citizen in the BBC Study Visit program in London. He then started his own successful companies under the Weatherford Communications umbrella, creating numerous Emmy-award winning shows. He next worked as the Chief Operating Officer for an Atlanta public radio and television station. Finally, returning to his entrepreneurial roots, he also produced several award-winning documentaries. Among his many honors, he was inducted into both the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the NATAS Gold Circle.



John was a committed, lifelong volunteer. Among his many activities at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, he served as an usher, reader, and bus driver, delivering Blessing Bag meals to children. He also served two terms as President of the Board of the Georgia Radio Reading Service.



But John's main passion and biggest joy in life was his family. No matter his schedule, he didn't miss son, John's swim meets or daughter, Sarah's cross country races. He loved spoiling his family and was a true Southern gentleman to his very core. Even going for chemo treatments, he would hold doors open for Michele and the staff.



John was lucky enough to have decades of happy memories of family adventures and trips to Europe and to his family's special love, St. Simons Island. The entire family loved sitting on the patio watching the birds at the many bird feeders John built and kept filled.



He is survived by his wife, Michele; son John Weatherford IV (Kate), daughter Sarah Weatherford Millette (Nick), four grandchildren, Anne Caroline, Claire, Jack, and Emily, and extended family relatives.



There will be a memorial service Saturday, June 3, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 2 PM, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Georgia Audubon Society or the Blessing Bag ministry at Oak Grove United Methodist Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com