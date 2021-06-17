WEATHERBY, Marion Gordon



Marion Gordon Weatherby, 92, of Chamblee passed away on June 15, 2021. Born May 18, 1929, he was the only child of Marion William "Bud" and Stella Weatherby of Canton in Cherokee, County. Gordon attended Reinhart Junior College and the Southern College of Pharmacy in Atlanta. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 – 1960 and finished his military career as the pharmacist at the Pearl Harbor Submarine Base. Following his military service, Gordon was a pharmacist for 36 years in the Atlanta area, working at several drug stores with the last 20 years at King's Drugs in the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center. Gordon was a dedicated Christian who was a faithful member of Clairmont Baptist Church and, after retirement, he served as a Gideon. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Wilma Pack Weatherby. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Weatherby; son, Brian Weatherby (Donna); and grandchildren, Daniel Weatherby (Carleigh) and Rebecca Weatherby (Michael Okas). A private graveside service will be held by family with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.



