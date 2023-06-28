X

Wayne, Rebecca

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WAYNE, Rebecca "Becky"

Rebecca Anne Wayne of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 21, 2023. She was born on August 21, 1936. Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Dunbar Wayne, Sr.; mother, Alee Wilkes Wayne; and brother, Clifford Dunbar Wayne, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Richard Carter Wayne Sr.; as well as her two children, Clifford Wayne Collins and Elizabeth Carter Hutchison. She also has two grandchildren, Griffin Michael Hutchison and Garrett Wayne Hutchison; as well as one great grandchild, Tatum Joy Hutchison.

Rebecca was a member of The Cathedral of Saint Phillips. She followed her passions to Europe where she studied Interior Decorating, Cuisine & Floral Design.

In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to Gaines Park Senior Lvg.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Associated Press

White House claps back at Kemp’s attack on EV incentives10h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Sinkhole in Midtown Atlanta that swallowed SUV caused by broken sewer pipe
2h ago

Credit: Mike Luckovich

WATCH: Cartoonist Mike Luckovich on his latest Trump inspiration
1h ago

Chick-fil-A to give out free peach milkshakes for Peachtree Road Race
13h ago

Chick-fil-A to give out free peach milkshakes for Peachtree Road Race
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar testifies why it should get Augusta hospitals; public responds
6h ago
The Latest

Boone, Jacqueline
1h ago
Heery, George
1h ago
Edlin, Rita
1h ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top