Wayne, Rebecca

Rebecca Anne Wayne of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 21, 2023. She was born on August 21, 1936. Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Dunbar Wayne, Sr.; mother, Alee Wilkes Wayne; and brother, Clifford Dunbar Wayne, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Richard Carter Wayne Sr.; as well as her two children, Clifford Wayne Collins and Elizabeth Carter Hutchison. She also has two grandchildren, Griffin Michael Hutchison and Garrett Wayne Hutchison; as well as one great grandchild, Tatum Joy Hutchison.



Rebecca was a member of The Cathedral of Saint Phillips. She followed her passions to Europe where she studied Interior Decorating, Cuisine & Floral Design.



In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to Gaines Park Senior Lvg.



