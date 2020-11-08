Wayne, Philip

WIERSON, Philip Wayne



Phillip Wayne Wierson, long-time administrator at Georgia State University, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed out of this life Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. He died peacefully at his home in Avondale Estates, surrounded by people he loved. He was 85. Phil is survived by his wife Carolyn, his brother Paul, his daughter Michelle, his son Scott, daughter-in-law Deb, grandson Philip, and granddaughters Haley, Hannah and Taylor, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Celia Wierson, and his brothers Jack and Stan. Phil was born in Story City, Iowa on May 16th, 1935. He graduated from the University of Iowa and taught high school for two years before receiving the NDEA Fellowship at the University of Missouri-Columbia. There he met the love of his life, Carolyn Harris, whom he called "Green Eyes." After they married in 1963 and he earned his Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology, they migrated to the south. Phil became a professor at the University of Georgia. In 1967 he was recruited to develop the Counseling Center at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Phil took a fledgling program and built it into a model for colleges and universities across the country. He was recognized among his colleagues and supervisees as deeply ethical, a fair-minded administrator, and a person who fought for equity and justice. He retired from GSU in 1998. Phil was dedicated to his family, and he poured his heart into his children and grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit and how well he listened to the people around him. He lit up a room when he entered it, and he had a way of making every single person in that room feel special. He will be profoundly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emory Brain Health Center. Checks should be made to "Emory University" and mailed to Clifton Rd NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Please reference Emory Brain Health and "in memory of Dr. Wierson." There will be a virtual celebration of Phil's life at a later time. The family can be contacted at michelle72griffin@live.com for further details.

