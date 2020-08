WAYMON, Elijah Celebration of Life for Elijah Waymon will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 12 PM, at Greater Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 1340 Black Oak Dr. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, August 27, 4 PM - 8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.