Wayman, Sarah

WAYMAN (MALLAS), Sarah Eugenia



Sarah Eugenia Mallas Wayman, of Dunwoody, fell asleep in death on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Born in Fulton County, Atlanta, GA, she is the daughter of Nicholas Andreas and Eugenia Panaritis Mallas (formerly Malalas), immigrants and natives of Argos, Greece. Sarah was a hospitable and gregarious woman who found much joy in presenting, talking, teaching, reading, and writing. Baptized at eight years of age as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, she cherished her spiritual life and activities faithfully until her death. She taught her children the best guidebook in life, the Bible.



She attended Hoke Smith Grammar School, Roosevelt High, graduating as a valedictorian, Georgia State University, majoring in journalism, and Woodrow Wilson Law School, earning awards in all schools. Offered a full academic scholarship at Agnes Scott, she turned it down to be able to help with her father, who was terminally ill with cancer. Graduating at the top of her class, she passed the bar exam on her first attempt, achieving the highest score in the state of Georgia.



As a lifelong attorney with a remarkable mind and personality, Sarah's life was marked by dedication and passion. She began working for attorneys in high school, working for Smith, Partridge, Field & Doremus, and later Hugh Head. They told her she had a legal mind. She was hired as a law clerk by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Luther Alverson, working for him for years before transitioning into private practice. Sarah was one of the few successful female general practitioners in Atlanta. She became the first female sole practitioner to be admitted to the Lawyer's Club in the history of the Lawyer's Club. As an excellent trial attorney, she fought numerous cases to advance Kingdom interests in Georgia and provided valuable assistance to her fellow worshipers with various legal matters. She practiced corporate law, saving businesses from hostile takeovers. She also practiced family law, saving marriages and winning numerous custody cases so children could be with the better parent. She won the first child custody case in the state of Georgia for a father, setting a precedent for many other responsible fathers. Her daughter believes she only lost one child custody case. She had discouraged the client from seeking custody as he had been arrested three times for domestic violence. Sarah retired in 2016, leaving behind a lasting impact on her profession and community.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Sarah also had a love of cooking. She was particularly skilled in preparing Greek recipes, earning her the reputation of a master in the kitchen. Her mother used to say her Baklava and Spanakopita were better than her own. Sarah will be remembered for her cooking, her dedication to her faith, her legal expertise, and her love for family. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



As another attorney stated, "Sarah was the nicest person I ever knew. She never said anything mean to anyone. Always did the right thing. Always was nice to people. If Sarah met the Devil, she would tell him he was wearing a fine, red coat."



She is survived by her son, Nathan (Nicola) Katogir of Leland, NC; her daughter, Chrysé Wayman of Dunwoody; her nephews, Philip (Laura) Mitchell of Lebanon, PA, and Nicholas A. (Donna) Mallas of Atlanta; her niece, Alexandra "Lexie" (Marcus) Yarbrough of St. Mary's, GA; her great-grandson, Alicia (Sam) Mitchell Robinson of Roanoke, VA; and her stepson, Thor (Teresa) Wayman of Claxton, GA.



Sarah was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas Andreas and Eugenia Panaritis Mallas; her sister, Georgia Mallas Mitchell; her brother, Andreas Nicholas Mallas; and her dear nephew, Michael Anton Mitchell.



A hybrid in-person/Zoom memorial service to celebrate Sarah's life will be held Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 4 PM at the Dunwoody Kingdom Hall at 2300 Dunwoody Club Drive, Dunwoody, GA. For those attending by Zoom, you may use this link: https://jworg.zoom.us/j/95581294277 Or, use Meeting ID: 955 8129 4277, Password: 18791918. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dunwoody Kingdom Hall or the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, PO Box 888658, Dunwoody, GA 30356.



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