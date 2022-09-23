Watts, Keisha

WATTS, KeishaAge 48, of Decatur, GA, passed on September 19, 2022. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksCredit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters20h agoEx-boyfriend convicted of murder in death of DeKalb postal worker13h agoCredit: Bob AndresAPS rescinds recommendation for principal for new Midtown elementary5h agoCredit: TYLER ESTEPDeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers12h agoCredit: TYLER ESTEPDeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers12h ago Pumpkin Festival, North Georgia State Fair and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...11h agoThe LatestPfrangle, MaryBruce, JackieKicklighter, Raymond1h agoFeaturedCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCGeorgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate ordersNative Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia13h agoAs losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury