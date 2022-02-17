Watts, James

WATTS, Jr., James Y.



Funeral services for Mr. James Y. Watts Jr,. of Atlanta, will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Cascade Chapel. Public viewing will be held on Thursday from 1:00 until 6:00 PM. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000, www.MBFH.com.



