Watts, James

WATTS, Jr., James Y.

Funeral services for Mr. James Y. Watts Jr,. of Atlanta, will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Cascade Chapel. Public viewing will be held on Thursday from 1:00 until 6:00 PM. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000, www.MBFH.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

