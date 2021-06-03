WATT, Nell Hodgson



For the last 94 years Nell Watt lived a very full life!



After a 10-day courageous battle with pneumonia and other complications, she went on to be with her loved ones and the Lord on May 26th, 2021.



At 94, she recently had two Christian children's books published, soon to be printed in English, Spanish, and Creole. What a cool thing and at 94! While her name was Nell, she was known to many as Elvis and to her family as Elkie. This woman was a monument of love that impacted everyone she encountered... a true legend! We will miss hearing her special terms of endearment like, "sweet Lamb", "bless your heart" and "dahlin'" spoken beautifully with her deep Southern accent. One card from a close friend says it all, "Being with her was like seeing God and feeling the warmth of sunshine all at the same time. I think of Elvis and I feel happiness". If you knew her, you'd know that she was a storyteller. Please go to Lord and Stephens website to read, in her own words, the story of her life and love of writing. https://www.lordandstephens.com/obituary/Nell-Watt - It's amazing!



Nell is survived by her sons, Bob Watt Jr. (Margaret) and Josh Watt (Julie) and daughter Nell Hanson (Mark), four granddaughters; Ashley Watt Beam, Ali Watt Chapas, Lydia Hanson and Tait Hanson, three great-grandchildren; Levi Beam, Graham Beam and Hayden Chapas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Watt, and too many special family and loved ones to name. Suffice it to say she is now surrounded by her Lord and so many loved ones that her cup is overflowing!



Nell loved trees in all their strength and beauty, and often wished to live in a pecan orchard. So, in lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in her memory at https://www.lordandstephens.com/obituary/Nell-Watt/sympathy or support one of her favorite ministries: Eagle Ranch, 5500 Union Church Rd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542.



The family appreciates the army of angels who have cared for Mom over the years, especially during Covid! Thanks so much to each of you for the role you have played in her care, the care of her home, and giving her children peace of mind knowing that you and God had her! We would especially like to thank Jessica Martin, for the 21 years, you have been her helpmate and friend! Thanks to you and the rest of Mom's team from the bottom of our hearts.



Memorial Service to be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Second-Ponce De Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30309 and will be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/spdl/NellWatt. The church mask policy: Fully vaccinated will not require a mask. Others will.



Lord and Stephens, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.



www.lordandstephens.com

