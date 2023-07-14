Watt, Jacqueline Tyndale

WATT (TYDALE),



The Reverend Jacqueline Tyndale Watt, also known as Jackie a.k.a. "Goose", peacefully passed away on July 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 87. Born on December 5, 1935, in Asheville, North Carolina, Jackie was a vivacious, elegant, and regal woman who brought joy to those around her. Jackie dedicated over 25 years of her life as a chaplain at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite, where she worked with a team to support those facing crisis and critical illnesses. She was a force of nature, when needed, showing strength in communicating with the physicians to ensure the well-being of her patients, and provide these families with hope, spiritual guidance, and inspiration. Her legacy in the Diocese was widely recognized by her fellow clergy, who have shared numerous stories of her determination and trustworthiness. In addition to her career as a chaplain, Jackie served Holy Innocents Church and her community as an ordained Deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta. She was a pastoral counselor and a valued member of the clergy and vestry. Jackie also initiated and developed the first Hospital Host Home (that later became a Ronald McDonald House) in Sandy Springs, Georgia, providing accommodations for families with critically ill loved ones at the pediatric facilities. Jackie is survived by her three children: daughter, Shayne Watt Kerfoot (Jimmy) and their three children, Kodi, McKenzie, and Kyle Kerfoot (along with two great-grandchildren, Emma Lee Deal and Easton Tyndale Deal); daughter, M. Paige Watt (and her fur babies Gawga and Glory, Glory "Halle"lujah); son, John Tyndale "Ty" Watt (Carie) and their four children, Ansley Keely (Tyler) (along with great-grandchildren, Rowan and Baby Boy Keely, due in December), Bryson, Julia, and Foster Watt. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathe Watt Robertson and survived by her son-in-law, Richard Robertson (Dinah) and three children, Taylor (Laura), Connor (and his fur baby Opie), and the newly married Cameron Merriman (Gary). Jackie was also preceded in death by her parents, William and Katherine "Peggy" Tyndale; and her siblings, William Tyndale, and Daniel Tyndale. Jackie's vibrant personality extended beyond her professional life. She maintained lifelong friendships with her Kappa Delta sorority sisters and was often the unofficial chaperone on high school trips to Spring Break, acting as a caring "momma" to those that might have found trouble lurking! She served as PTA President in each school attended by her children and was an active member of the community, including spending many days at NYO (at Chastain Park) and by teaching swimming, diving, square dancing or ukulele to countless Girl Scouts or other children. She loved spending time at her house at Lake Burton and her brother's home in Hilton Head and passed on her love for the sun, the water, and beach to her children. Jackie's official grandmother moniker was "Goose," and many knew her by that name, which always brought a smile to her face. Sports played a significant role in Jackie's life, and she was an avid and dedicated fan. She participated in basketball, ALTA tennis, and about anything that allowed her to be outdoors. She was particularly passionate about supporting her beloved Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldawgs. Jackie had the honor of visiting each of the Braves' stadiums, having her picture taken with the 2021 World Series Trophy, and even appearing on the jumbo-tron to wave to her adoring fans. Similarly, she proudly wore her UGA gear on fall gamedays, cheering on her team, while often taking road trips to games with her gang, and showing that unwavering enthusiasm by shouting "GO DAWGS! SIC 'EM, WOOF, WOOF, WOOF!!!!". A visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 6 PM-8 PM, at Sandy Springs Funeral Home, located at 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, a service will be held at 3 PM, at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, located on 805 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta, GA 30327. Following the service, a joyful and fun celebration will be held in the church's reception area, in accordance with Jackie's strict final directives, and it shall be a time to share smiles, stories, and memories, while raising a glass in her honor! Those wishing to honor her with a charitable contribution can make them to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. To make a donation specifically in Jackie's name, please provide this information on the website's designated section of the form. Contributions can also be mailed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta,1575 NE Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329. For more information and to make a donation, please visit https://give.choa.org/site/Donation or choa.org/tribute. Jackie's legacy will continue to inspire and touch the lives of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her vivacity, determination, and love for her family, community, and sports teams. Rest in peace Mom/Goose/Servant of The Lord. Your time has come to be with Kathe and watch over us with a few God winks. We love you.





