WATT, Deborah Floyd





Viewing: Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home, 2199 Candler Road Decatur, Georgia, 30032, Tuesday, October 6th from 4-7 PM.



Graveside Funeral: October 7th, Wednesday, at 11 AM, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road Ellenwood, Georgia, 30294.



Surviving family: Mother, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 4 grandchildren, 3 sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.