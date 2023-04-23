Watson, Susan

WATSON (WOLF), Susan



Surrounded by family, Susan Wolf Watson, died peacefully from natural causes on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the age of 88, in Atlanta, GA. A native of St. Louis, MO, Susan was born April 7, 1935. She attended Monticello College then moved to New York City where she worked for IBM and enjoyed a glamorous social life. After returning to St. Louis to care for her parents until their deaths, she met the handsome and charming James Flournoy Watson, to whom she was married for 35 years until his passing in 1999. Jim brought Susan to Atlanta in 1964, where she flourished raising a family. Always passionate about color and with a keen sense of style, Susan's creativity in decorating and fashion led to her interior design business, Design Ampersand, and then her ladies' accessories stores, Mon Petit Chou.



A lover of the arts, Susan enthusiastically supported the ballet, symphony, theater, and opera. Always curious and in pursuit of learning about the world, she was an avid reader of all literature and particularly the daily AJC. In addition to her craving for knowledge, she loved to explore! She visited close to 30 countries and many places in the U.S., but her favorite places were Amelia Island, FL (there was nothing like a sunrise or sunset over the water) and Minchinhampton, England (where the cows roam the common and block the roads). Known by her friends as an elegant entertainer, Susan was a fabulous cook and loved having family and friends over on any occasion to celebrate.



Susan had a soft spot for animals, particularly cats and dogs. She supported animal welfare through PETA and the Atlanta Humane Society. In addition, she volunteered for years at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital.



Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Susan Shellabarger Wolf and Charles Leslie Wolf; her brother, Charles Curtis Wolf, Sr.; and her nephew, Christopher Shellabarger Wolf. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Whitney Watson Frank of Atlanta, Gillian Louise Watson of Vienna, Austria; and stepson, James Anthony Watson of St. Augustine; grandchildren, Addison, Olivia and Watson Frank; her loving partner of 22 years, Colin Charles Smith of Minchinhampton, England; as well as beloved nieces and nephews from the Wolf and Watson families. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 24, at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Humane Society of Atlanta in her honor.



